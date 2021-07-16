Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s LATEST dance video from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha GOES VIRAL!

A new video of Aamir Khan dancing with his former wife Kiran Rao has surfaced online. The duo dressed in traditional Ladakhi attires can be seen dancing together along with locals and folk dancers. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, earlier this month announced their separation after 15 years of marriage. They are currently in Ladakh together for the shooting schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir and Kiran had specified in their separation announcement statement that they would continue to co-parent their son Azad, and also work together.