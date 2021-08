A Tuesday that started with high voltage action and continued throughout. We snapped Kiran Rao at the airport as she came to receive Aamir and Azad. On the other hand, rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were all smiles as they returned to the city. After a long while, Katrina Kaif got clicked with sister Isabelle outside a dubbing studio. Also, lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa stepped out for a romantic lunch together.