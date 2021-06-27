Aamir Khan is a ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ beyond his movies; Watch ‘the Khan out of his league’

The cinematic journey of Aamir Khan is indeed an illustrious and boastful one. Aamir Khan first appeared on screen as a child artist in the film Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973). But his acting career took flight as a leading actor with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Since then there has been no stopping for the ace actor as he continues to break his previous benchmark only to make another. His fluidity and the grit to get into the skin of the character are beyond commendable. From an alien in PK to a college student Rang De Basanti, from a cop in Talaash to a wrestler in Dangal, from a lover filled with agony in Ghajini to a reckless brat in Dil Chahta Hain, the actor has covered a wide array of roles in his three-decade career. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actor took Bollywood to newer heights with the flawless display of his proficiency. He chooses to stay humble, low-key, and away from the limelight and controversies. Aamir Khan is not your regular Khan, he is a man with a ‘difference’. Watch.