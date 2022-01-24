Aamna Sharif to make digital debut with 'Damaged 3

ctor Aamna Sharif is all set to make her digital debut with the third season of the psychological crime drama 'Damaged'. While Aamna will play a headstrong cop, Shrenu Parikh will essay the role of a budding journalist. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the leading ladies talk about their experiences playing strong female characters, how these characters are different from their real life. While Aamna tells us how different this role is from her regular ‘desi girl’ avatar, Shrenu talks how this character has increased her respect for the job of a journalist.