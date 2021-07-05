Aao banayein swaadisht Chicken Dum Biryani ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ ki Dipika Kakar ke saath

Check out the video to know the next-to-perfect recipe of chicken dum biryani.
The TV actress regularly shares videos of her cooking delicious delicacies on her YouTube channel. The Sasural Simar Ka actor started the journey of making cooking videos by preparing Chicken Biryani. This video has close to 10 million views on YouTube. In the video, Dipika shows how to ace a perfect chicken biryani. She kept the video interactive with her lively commentary and cute antics. For the unversed, Dipika married her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018. Watch the video right here. 

