Shehnaaz Gill is currently getting in touch with her spiritual self at Brahma Kumari ashram. The actress was recently spotted in a casual and chic outfit at the Mumbai airport.

"Aap acchi photo kheechte rehna," says Shehnaaz Gill to the papparazi. The actress was recently spotted in a casual and chic outfit at the Mumbai airport. Shehnaaz recently shared how she's presently getting in touch with her spiritual self at Brahma Kumari ashram.