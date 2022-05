Aaradhya & Aishwarya Bachchan video calls Eva Longoria’s son from Cannes Gala dinner. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival for the 20th time last evening for Tom Cruise’s Top Gun but there is something else that has caught the attention of her fans and it is related to Aaradhya Bachchan. Watch this video to know more.