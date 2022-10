Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan spotted at the Mumbai airport. The family also wished Happy Diwali to the paparazzi. Aishwarya is riding high on the success of Ponniyin Selvan: I. This was the fourth time she collaborated with Mani Ratnam. Their daughter Aaradhya is an excellent public speaker and her videos often go viral.