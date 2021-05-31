Aashka Goradia is married to this man; Check out the video

Actress, entrepreneur and yoga practitioner Aashka married her long-time beau Brent Goble, an American businessman, in 2017. The couple had a Hindu as well as a Christian wedding. Aashka and Brent met at a music concert in the US and the two hit it off immediately. Meanwhile, the couple recently recovered from COVID-19 this month. The actress decided to quit showbiz to follow her entrepreneurial dreams. She had started her own make-up brand a few years back. Aashka Goradia is best known for starring in TV shows like Kkusum, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Baal Veer, Naagin, among others. She also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 6.