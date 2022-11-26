Abdu Rozik’s struggle story will break your heart! Though Abdu has become a household name since his appearance on the popular reality show Bigg Boss, his journey to stardom hasn’t been easy. From being born in a poor family, suffering from Rickets at a young age to singing and begging for money on the streets of Tajikistan, Abdu Rozik has come a long away. Watch this video to know about Abdu Rozik’s complete struggle story.