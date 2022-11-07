“Abhi bahot choti hai na” Neetu Kapoor reveals all we need to know about Alia Bhatt and her granddaughter. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their little bundle of joy yesterday and grandmother Neetu Kapoor was spotted last evening giving fans all the details they wanted to know about the newborn. Neetu shared that the baby and Alia are in good health and that no one can say anything about the baby resembling Alia or Ranbir since she is very small now.