"Achha sorry sorry pucho aap..." Deepika Padukone scared Ranveer Singh on stage with her stare; Watch throwback. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra impressed us with their acting skills in Bajirao Mastani. One particular song, Pinga was compared with Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's duet song Dola Re Dola from the movie Devdas. While Deepika explained how the song and dance are different, Ranveer interrupted her. Watch what happened next.