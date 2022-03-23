Open In App
Home
>
Videos
>
Events
>
“Achhi lag rahi ho?” Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Dhawan reunite
“Achhi lag rahi ho?” Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Dhawan reunite
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Mar 23, 2022 11:12 AM IST |
9.8K
“Achhi lag rahi ho?” Shraddha Kapoor & Varun ...
“Achhi lag rahi ho?” Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Dhawan reunite. Watch this video of the ABCD 2 stars as they have a fun chat with the paparazzi.
Shraddha Kapoor
Varun Dhawan
Events
