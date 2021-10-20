Actor asked to get off the flight for letting her dog breathe. Recently, a video of actress Krissann Barretto went viral due to all the wrong reasons. The actress, who posted that she has followed all the rules and regulations to carry a pet on board in a flight from Bangalore to Mumbai, shared that the authorities made her wait first for four hours at the boarding gate and then when she let her bag open to let her dog breathe, the authorities asked her to close the bag or get off the flight. Watch this entire clip and let us know your opinion about the same.