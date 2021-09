Actresses' best beach vacation moments. Here is a glimpse of some amazing beach vacations that your favourite actresses have indulged in. From Kiara Advani to Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shilpa Shetty Kundra, all have been their stylish best even in their downtime. How can we ignore Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's fun time in Goa just before PC's wedding. Watch the video to take inspiration for your next beach vacation.