Actresses OPEN UP on their HORRIFIC casting couch experiences: ”He was the first person to MOLEST me”

The term ‘casting couch’ is often associated with words like compromise, harassment, physical force, molestation, etc. While the ‘glamour’ world projects itself to be jazzy, the spine-chilling stories indicate otherwise. It is merely superficial and a sheer facade. With feminism and women empowerment taking over, the actresses do not succumb to such ill-happenings anymore. Today, we bring out some horrendous casting couch experiences faced by Vidya Balan, Isha Koppikar, Rashami Desai, Richa Chadha. These fierce women brave up to speak against casting couch encounters while raising awareness.