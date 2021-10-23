After Hina Khan & Shivangi Joshi, THIS is the new face of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Meet Pranali Rathod, who is the new lead of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Pranali Rathod will play the role of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's elder daughter according to several reports. She has been roped in for the show as Akshara; Harshad Chopda to play Abhimanyu and Karishma Sawant to play Aarohi. Take a look at the new leads of the show right here.