Age is just a number! Meet India's DANCING uncle; Watch his last video. A few years back, a couple from Madhya Pradesh went viral. A professor,Sanjeev Shrivastava woke up to the news of his dance clip at a relative's wedding being the headlines of several leading news channnels. What happened next? Well, now Professor Sanjeev Shrivastava has his own wikipedia page and even owns a YouTube channel with more than 500k subscribers. Watch his viral moves along with some new ones right here.