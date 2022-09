“Aise compare nahi karte!” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on comparison of Ponniyin Selvan: I and Jodhaa Akbar. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who recently promoted her upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan: I was asked if her role of Nandini was better or similar to that of playing a princess from

North India in Jodhaa Akbar and the actress gave an impressive answer about her role and why one shouldn’t compare characters from different movies.