Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s angry stare to daughter Aaradhya’s catwalk in front of cameras; Watch other celebriti

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s angry stare to daughter Aaradhya’s catwalk in front of cameras; Watch other celebrities papped. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya last evening. The star kid who is usually shy was seen walking in a model mode as paparazzi approached them. Watch Aishwarya’s reaction to the same. Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla along with Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur were some other celebrities papped in the city.