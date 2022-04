"Aiyo!" Shamita Shetty's Hawaa Hawaai moment; Mouni Roy's date night look

Shamita Shetty was spotted with Raqesh Bapat on a date night. Sunday was officially the romantic night for our celebs. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar went out for dinner with friends. Watch the video till the end to know more.

Shamita Shetty was spotted with Raqesh Bapat on a date night. Sunday was officially the romantic night for our celebs. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar went out for dinner with friends. Watch the video till the end to know more.