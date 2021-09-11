Akshay Kumar folds hands and puts on a brave face; Amidst Ganpati celebrations Kangana releases her movie

Akshay Kumar puts on a brave face; Amidst Ganpati celebrations Kangana releases her movie. Akshay Kumar was spotted leaving the city with his family from Santacruz private airport. The actor folded his hand and waved at the paparazzi who were waiting for him. Yesterday was surely full of lot of celebrations as celebrities welcomed Ganpati Bappa. Kangana Ranaut hosted a private screening for her movie, Thalaiva.