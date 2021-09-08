Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia's funeral held in Mumbai. Many celebs like Rohit Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and Sajid Khan attended her funeral. Akshay Kumar's mother breathed her last today, on 8th September 2021. She was admitted in Hiranandani hospital in Mumbai on 3rd September 2021 and was in a critical state. Unfortunately, the actor lost his mother just a day before his birthday. This comes as a very big loss for the actor as he was pretty close to his mother.