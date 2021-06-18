Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season

The change in season does have an impact on a person’s mood, styling and sartorial choices. While the majority avoid opting for light shades, seems like these Bollywood divas are all here to defy the rainy season with their head-turning styles. On Thursday, Alia Bhatt kept it simple for her meeting at the Dharma office. The actress donned an attire with light hues and carried an oversized luxe tote. Nora Fatehi looked like a mystique beauty in white co-ords. The dancing diva made a bold move by opting for an all-white attire during the Mumbai rains. The popular TV celeb Jasmin Bhasin was snapped outside a pet clinic. Watch the video to know more!

