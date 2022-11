Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their first child! Yes you read it right. Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are proud parents to their first child. Today we spotted actress Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor arriving early in the morning at H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Girgoan. Now whether its a baby boy or baby girl, you have to keep watching this clip to know.