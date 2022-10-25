Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Diwali party was all about family time. Ditching the lavish bashes, the Kapoors and the Bhatts had gathered for an intimate Diwali puja. Soon-to-be dadi Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share inside pics of the family gathering. While mommy-to-be Alia looked radiant in pink, what caught our attention was Ranbir's protective nature as he held Alia with one hand while performing Diwali puja with the other. We wish the soon-to-be parents a very Happy Diwali.