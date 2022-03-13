Alia Bhatt Flies off to celebrate her 29th birthday! On Sunday morning, the actress was snapped at the private airport in Mumbai with her mum, Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt, as they were leaving the city. The paparazzi snapped the trio from afar. However, Alia Bhatt acknowledged the paps and waved them from afar. As usual, Alia's airport look was all about comfort and style, as the actress was seen donning a black tracksuit. She wore a black mask and a pair of stylish sunglasses to protect herself from Mumbai's scorching heat.