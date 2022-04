Alia Bhatt flies without Ranbir Kapoor; Looks like honeymoon can wait!

Alia Bhatt flies without Ranbir Kapoor; Looks like honeymoon can wait! Alia Bhatt was seen in a gorgeous ethnic wear at the Mumbai airport. She flaunted her mehendi. While people were excited to see them together post wedding, they have been snapped recently as the two headed to their work.

Alia Bhatt flies without Ranbir Kapoor; Looks like honeymoon can wait! Alia Bhatt was seen in a gorgeous ethnic wear at the Mumbai airport. She flaunted her mehendi. While people were excited to see them together post wedding, they have been snapped recently as the two headed to their work.