Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor & Anushka Ranjan steps out for a lunch at Bastian
Watch the video to know more!
The actress with her girl gang was snapped post lunch at the opulent restaurant. For the intimate gathering, the Brahmāstra actress picked up a cosy sweatshirt keeping the Mumbai rains in mind and paired it with cycling shorts. Shilpa Shetty Kundra has acquired a 50% stake in the hospitality group that owns the restaurant for the unversed. In short, Shilpa is the co-owner of Bastian, Worli. Joining the ladies was Ahaan Panday, cousin brother of Ananya Panday. Watch the video to know more!
Comments
Add new comment