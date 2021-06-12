Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor & Anushka Ranjan steps out for a lunch at Bastian

The actress with her girl gang was snapped post lunch at the opulent restaurant. For the intimate gathering, the Brahmāstra actress picked up a cosy sweatshirt keeping the Mumbai rains in mind and paired it with cycling shorts. Shilpa Shetty Kundra has acquired a 50% stake in the hospitality group that owns the restaurant for the unversed. In short, Shilpa is the co-owner of Bastian, Worli. Joining the ladies was Ahaan Panday, cousin brother of Ananya Panday. Watch the video to know more!