Alia Bhatt leaves Ranbir Kapoor’s side as the duo struggle to walk past mob. Alia Bhatt is definitely on cloud nine after her Hollywood project announcement and the success of her latest movie.The actress was seen leaving a restaurant with partner Ranbir Kapoor when a mob gathered near their car. They had no other way but to go around the vehicle to avoid the crowd and leave for their home. Watch this video to know more.