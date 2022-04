Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's wedding celebrations begin with Puja; Neetu Kapoor & Rima Jain arrive in style for the wedding festivities. We couldn't spot #Ralia but sources tell us they would enter in vans with curtains to avoid the paparazzi. So did they already arrive? We have been told that a Puja happened in the memory of late Rishi Kapoor. Watch the video to know more.