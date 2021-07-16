Alia Bhatt requests a fan to wear his mask PROPERLY as she gets clicked post her dubbing session

Watch the video to know more!
Mumbai 9 Views 0 comments

Alia Bhatt stepped out for her dubbing session in casual attire. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star wore a basic black t-shirt with a pair of trendy denim shorts. The actress was requested for a selfie by a fan while on her way out. But before that, she requested the fan to mask his face properly. Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani with her furry friend gets spotted in the city. Her mode of transport for the day was a fun auto ride. Pooja Hegde is back to the bay in style. The actress in a colourful tie and dye made a splashing entry at the airport. Tamannaah Bhatia too made an impressive appearance at the airport. The Bollywood actress kept it fashionably comfortable in a black sweatshirt and denims.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Hungama 2, reactions to Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0, Apne 2 & Akshay Kumar
What’s in my pre-show bag with Tulsi Kumar | Tera Chehra/Jaan Meri
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s LATEST dance video from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha GOES VIRAL!
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar walk HAND-IN-HAND as they return to Mumbai from their honeymoon
Fahadh Faasil & Mahesh Narayanan on Malik, their friendship, Malayalam cinema; Allu Arjun’s Pushpa
Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh take their newborn home from the hospital; Little sister beams with joy

Popular Videos
Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Hungama 2, reactions to Chura ...
What’s in my pre-show bag with Tulsi ...
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s LATEST dance ...
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar walk HAND-IN-HAND as ...
Fahadh Faasil & Mahesh Narayanan on Malik, their ...
Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh take their newborn ...
Remo D’Souza and wife Lizelle D’Souza ...
Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi welcome baby boy ...