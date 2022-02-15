Open In App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Fossil
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Events
>
Alia Bhatt’s last international film tour before wedding? Watch now
Alia Bhatt’s last international film tour before wedding? Watch now
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:47 PM IST |
10.8K
Alia Bhatt’s last international film tour before wedding? Watch now. As per reports, Alia and Ranbir’s dream home is almost ready and rumour has it that the couple will the knot this year. Watch the actress leave for Germany in this latest video.
alia bhatt
Events
You May Like This
Ranbir Kapoor promotes Alia Bhatt's film in an adorable way; Kareena Kapoor, Saif Alia Khan & Taimur Ali Khan
When Alia Bhatt remembered a fan from 2014
"Alia didi", said a little fan who waited for Alia Bhatt
When Katy Perry partied at Karan Johar's house
More Videos
Baby Alia Bhatt says, "Mumma" in this old video
Dog gets Nora Fatehi's attention; Alia Bhatt ignores paps
83 VS RRR: Cricket Team of 1983 makes reunion; Alia Bhatt’s absence upsets press
"Humari shadi kab ho rahi?" Ranbir Kapoor asks Alia Bhatt