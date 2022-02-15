Alia Bhatt’s last international film tour before wedding? Watch now

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:47 PM IST  |  10.8K
   
Alia Bhatt’s last international film tour before wedding? Watch now. As per reports, Alia and Ranbir’s dream home is almost ready and rumour has it that the couple will the knot this year. Watch the actress leave for Germany in this latest video.
 
 
 
 