“Alia Maa banane wale hai” Priyanka Chopra returns to India after 3 years; Asked to react to co-star’s pregnancy. Priyanka Chopra is finally back in Mumbai. The actress shared her excitement to be back in India after 3 long years via her stories on Instagram. The actress was seen arriving solo and fans are wondering if we catch a glimpse of baby Malti Marie. The actress was also asked to react to her Jee Le Zaraa co-star Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy. Watch this clip to see how paparazzi welcomed their beloved Desi Girl.