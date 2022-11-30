ALL the "MaNan" fans, your favourite show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is back with Season 4! Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor arrive for the promotion of their show "Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan" at Mithibai College. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has been one of the most popular coming-of-age rom-coms. Starring Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles, the show is all set to return with its fourth season.