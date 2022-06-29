"Aly bhai ne kya gift diya"? Jasmin Bhasin shows off her earrings gifted by her beau, Aly Goni! The actress celebrates her 30th birthday today as she arrives at Phoenix Market City to celebrate her birthday. Jasmin Bhasin interacts with the media and gives a speech to her fans for her success in her new video song released ‘Iss Baarish Mein’.