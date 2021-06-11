Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s BOND epitomizes the ‘SASUR-BAHU’ relation

In the 2000’s Mohabbatein, the megastar played Aishwarya's father. A few years down the line as destiny would have it, Aishwarya tied the knot with his son, Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. After Aishwarya joined the Bachchan family, Amitabh once said that it was as if she was the daughter of the house too. Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rarely express their bond in public. But the two share a beautiful bond and are always for each other. Down the memory lane when the father-in-law and his daughter-in-law were seen by each other’s side through some tough and happy times. Watch!