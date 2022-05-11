Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan arrive at the funeral of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, a composer and santoor player passed away. Several Bollywood actors and musicians arrived for the funeral of the musician. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Jayasulta among those who attended Sharma's funeral.
Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan arrive at the funeral of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. One of India’s finest musicians, composer and santoor player Shivkumar Sharma recently passed away. Several Bollywood actors and musicians arrived for the funeral of the musician. Watch this video to know more.