Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya Naveli get snapped at the airport

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni step out for a romantic lunch together. Watch all of this and a lot more in the video.
Mumbai 72 Views 0 comments

Tuesday started with some delighting glimpse of celebs that are not often spotted. Shweta and Navya got their airport look matching as they wore similar attires. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni treated their fans with their visuals as they stepped. The adorable couple booked a table for a romantic lunch set up at a restaurant. The fit and fine sibling pair Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma were all about the oomph factor in their athleisure. All this and a lot more ahead in the video.

