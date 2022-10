In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Doctor G actress Shefali Shah opens up about her upcoming film with Ayushmann Khurrana, not getting enough roles of her choice, her three decade long career in the film industry, why she had opted out of Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela, and about her admiration for her Waqt: The Race Against Time co-star Amitabh Bachchan.