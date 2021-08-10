Ananya Panday in a camel-colour body-hugging dress poses with dad Chunky Panday and mom Bhavana Pandey

Watch the video right here.
Mumbai 23 Views 0 comments

The vivacious belle was a visual treat in beige co-ords and even delighted the paps by posing with her folks. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have lately been painting the town red. The head over heels in love couple decked up in their stylish best for an event. The ace singer opted for a semi-formal look in a white t-shirt and navy blue coat. While his wife looked pretty in a floral off-shoulder top. We wonder what’s cooking as we clicked Ibrahim Ali Khan at the Dharma office. 

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis turned to Twitter to figure out the RIGHT way to eat a dosa
On Mondays, Sara Ali Khan likes to ditch her mundane workout clothes and INSTEAD wear THIS
“I'll let you decide if it was publicity stunt”: Juhi Chawla breaks her silence on the 5G lawsuit
THESE two tinsel town YUMMY mummies ward off Monday blues as they head out for an intense workout
Arey kitni patli hogaye moment between Shweta Tiwari & Surbhi Chandna
A fight or act of affection? Watch these two Bollywood actors who were spotted yesterday

Popular Videos
The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis ...
On Mondays, Sara Ali Khan likes to ditch ...
“I'll let you decide if it was ...
THESE two tinsel town YUMMY mummies ward off ...
Arey kitni patli hogaye moment between Shweta Tiwari &...
A fight or act of affection? Watch these ...
I can’t stop falling in love with ...
"Neeraj Chopra ki tarah koshish karti hoon&...