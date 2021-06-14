Ananya Panday gets a hair makeover while sporting an LV tote worth Rs 2.45 lakh
Bollywood hunks Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhavan were too snapped in the city.
The 22-year-old star who made her way out of a salon on Saturday sported a fresh look. No brownie points for guessing the purpose of Ananya’s visit to a salon as she flaunted her highlights. The diva teamed a sleeveless lemon yellow top with ripped jeans and white sneakers. During the outing, she was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton's OnTheGo GM tote bag worth Rs 2.45 lakh. Kartik looked handsome in a striped sweatshirt and jeans. The actor met Bhushan Kumar, the managing director of T-Series at the office on Saturday evening. Watch the video to know more!
Comments
Dumbo parading with her show-off bag? Why is this newsworthy
See how soon and how high she has soared all thanx to her god father KJo .
