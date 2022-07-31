Eng
Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda & Janhvi Kapoor spotted in the city!
Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda & Janhvi Kapoor spotted in the city!
Actors spotted in the citty
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Jul 31, 2022 06:18 PM IST |
76.8K
Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda & Janhvi Kapoor s...
Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda & Janhvi Kapoor spotted in the city! We also spotted Mouni Roy and Lauren Gottlieb twinning outside a cafe. Looks like these gal pals had a great time.
mouni roy
Events
Ananya Panday
janvhi Kapoor
