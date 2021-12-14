They came, they danced they won everyone’s hearts! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dance their hearts out tonight at their sangeet. Kangana Ranaut too attends the glam night and parties with the soon-to-be husband and wife. From Ankita watching her mom dance on stage to Vicky’s performance and Ankita’s dance with her in-laws. Ankita looks so happy! Here’s sending some major love to the couple!