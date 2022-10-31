Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain turn heads at the Halloween part

Watch how Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain turn heads at the Halloween part

by Ritka   |  Published on Oct 31, 2022 11:31 PM IST  |  5.3K

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain turn heads at the Halloween party. The couple donned their Halloween costumes. Ankita wore a golden and silver coloured gown. Whereas, on the other hand, Vicky Jain was seen in an all-black attire with a denim jacket on top. Watch the video to know more.