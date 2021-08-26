Ankita Lokhande with her boyfriend Vicky Jain discloses INTERESTING details about their relationship

The television actress shared an Instagram Reel featuring her beau. In the video, the lovely couple took up the 14 questions meant for partners in a relationship. For the uninitiated, Ankita Lokhande and the late Sushant Singh Rajput had parted their ways in 2016. She moved on and later found the love of her life in businessman, Vicky Jain. The actress has her social media game on fleek with her entertaining reels. Watch the video to find out.