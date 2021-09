Ankita Lokhande sees Sushant Singh Rajput in Shaheer Sheikh while filming for Pavitra Rishta 2. While Shaheer is doing a fab job at playing Manav, Ankita had revealed that when she was reading her lines, she always imagined replies in Sushant's voice. Fans are also thrilled by seeing Shaheer in a look similar to Sushant when he was playing Manav. Watch the video to know more.