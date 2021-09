Ankita Lokhande shines bright in a yellow saree. Ankita is finally back on TV and her fans are ecstatic. The actress could be seen galloping happily on the sets of her show Pavitra Rishta 2.0 in a beautiful yellow saree. Ankita also tried her hands in films with Manikarnika and Baaghi 3 before returning to television. Watch the video to marvel at the gorgeous actress.