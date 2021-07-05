Anupam Kher is ‘funnily heartbroken’ after a man REFUSES to recognize him despite doing ‘518’ films

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is at his hometown in Shimla with his mother Dulari Kher. He has been constantly sharing pictures and videos of how his days in his hometown look like. The actor posted a video featuring a localite who refused to recognize him. He also removed his mask so that the man could see him properly. To his surprise, he still denied it. Anupam in his caption wrote, "Reality Check.” He further mentioned that after doing 518 films he presumed everybody (at least in India) knew him.