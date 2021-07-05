Anupam Kher is ‘funnily heartbroken’ after a man REFUSES to recognize him despite doing ‘518’ films

Check out the HILARIOUS video right here.
Mumbai 14 Views 0 comments

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is at his hometown in Shimla with his mother Dulari Kher. He has been constantly sharing pictures and videos of how his days in his hometown look like. The actor posted a video featuring a localite who refused to recognize him. He also removed his mask so that the man could see him properly. To his surprise, he still denied it. Anupam in his caption wrote, "Reality Check.” He further mentioned that after doing 518 films he presumed everybody (at least in India) knew him.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Aastha Gill on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss 15 & remix culture; Plays ‘The Khiladi Game’
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor with daughter, and others arrive at Randhir Kapoor’s new home
Meet Arshad Warsi’s better-half, Maria Goretti, and their kids Zeke and Zene Zoe
Aao banayein swaadisht Chicken Dum Biryani ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ ki Dipika Kakar ke saath
Vikrant Massey discusses Haseen Dillruba, OTT stardom and says ‘he isn’t the ideal role model’
Mahima Chaudhry is ‘heartbroken’ at the demise of her closest friend and Mandira Bedi’s husband, Raj Kaushal

Popular Videos
Aastha Gill on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss 15 &...
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor with daughter, and ...
Meet Arshad Warsi’s better-half, Maria Goretti, and ...
Aao banayein swaadisht Chicken Dum Biryani ‘Sasural Simar ...
Vikrant Massey discusses Haseen Dillruba, OTT stardom and ...
Mahima Chaudhry is ‘heartbroken’ at the demise of ...
Second-time parents-to-be Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra stepped ...
Raj Kaushal demise: Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy, and ...