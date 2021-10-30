Anusha Dandekar & Karan Kundrra's intimate video landed the ex-couple in trouble; Watch throwback. Former couple Anusha Dandekar & Karan Kundrra are currently making headlines as the latter is sharing details about his fallout on national television. Reacting to the same, Anusha recently shared a cryptic post which fans are now relating to Karan's statements inside Bigg Boss 15. Today watch this throwback viral video of the two which landed them in trouble as people trolled them for displaying their romance in a flight amidst other passengers.